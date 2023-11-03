PARTLY FACETIOUS: Politics plus self-interest plus

“I simply cannot understand what happens to basic human nature once politics enters into the equation.” “Politics plus self-interest plus…”

“Sorry to interrupt but I would like to add an additional word, politics plus the perception of self-interest and as we know on many an occasion the perception did not quite gel with reality.”

“Hey I would have you know that Nawaz Sharif is a changed man. He is now the establishment man and…”

“I will interrupt you again to add a word – he is now the establishment man again. Didn’t he start his political career with a Punjab Governor who was Ex-army and later on…”

“I have it on good authority that Nawaz Sharif has come to finally realize, after paying the price three times, that a chief of army staff is not loyal to the appointee but to the institution…”

“OK mistakes have been made from both ends of the spectrum and one can only hope…”

“People don’t change especially during the latter part of their lives - The Samdhi stayed in London for over three to four years and he still dresses as badly as he did then, speaks grammatically incorrect English…”

“Excuse me but his dressing has improved, it is just the fact that unlike in Pakistan food in London is pure, no mixing water in milk, no mixing…”

“What does that have to do with his dress sense?”

“He has a distinct paunch now and so the suits he had hand made in London from a very expensive tailor do not fit as well as when he gave the original order and…”

“You being facetious!”

“And that dratted brother of Nawaz Sharif came over to London on an official visit and The Samdhi just didn’t have time to get new suits made before the free plane ride at the taxpayers’ expense would no longer have been available…”

“Hey stop being facetious, anyway that doesn’t apply to Nawaz Sharif – he is wearing suits that fit well and yes he, unlike The Samdhi, chose the time of the return…”

“There is one thing that Nawaz Sharif has taken to wearing which I don’t remember him wearing four years ago – it’s the colourful scarves.”

“Hmmm, so this time if anyone wants to hang him up to dry he can do it himself with the scarf!”

“Don’t be silly - Nawaz Sharif did that three times before without a scarf…”

“When I referred to human nature doing a bunk once politics entered into the equation I was referring to our party leaders who go after their political adversaries once in power – be it The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, even the more in control of his emotions Zardari sahib who had to leave the country for a year or two after his reference to the tenure of a particular office and…”

“One difference though: Zardari sahib and Shehbaz Sharif never upset the applecart when in power, Nawaz Sharif and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“The difference is the former two’s lack of ability to win an election on their own.”

“Gotcha.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023