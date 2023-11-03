BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Japanese rubber futures rise on soft yen

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by a soft yen and rising crude oil prices, although lacklustre Chinese economic data capped the gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was up 2.4 yen, or 0.9%, at 258.6 yen ($1.72) per kg at closing.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 60 yuan, or 0.4%, at 14,210 yuan ($1,941.63) per metric ton.

The Japanese yen was last up 0.4% against the dollar, but remained on the weaker side of 150 per dollar.

The Japanese currency slid to a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar earlier this week in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable for buyers holding foreign currency.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.1%. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government will spend over 17 trillion yen ($113 billion) on a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from inflation.

Oil gained more than 1% on Thursday to snap its three-day decline as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, two surveys showed this week, renewing concerns over the state of the country’s sprawling manufacturing sector and its fragile economic recovery at the start of the fourth quarter.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 145.1 US cents per kg, up 0.6%.

