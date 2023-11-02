BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Economic ties ‘underpin’ US approach to Asia-Pacific: Yellen

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2023 06:57pm

WASHINGTON: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was set Thursday to lay out the case for deeper economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, ahead of an expected summit between the US and Chinese presidents.

In remarks prepared for delivery at an event in Washington, she argued that greater engagement boosts trade, jobs and security, both at home and abroad.

Her speech comes ahead of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings this month in San Francisco, with US President Joe Biden expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit for the first time since they conferred in Bali last year.

China stocks flat as economic data dampens sentiment

“Our economic ties underpin our approach to the Indo-Pacific,” said Yellen.

“As we look toward APEC later this month, let me state unequivocally: Claims that America is turning away from the Indo-Pacific are wholly unfounded,” she added.

Yellen’s speech also takes place as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Japan, South Korea and India after his latest crisis visit to the Middle East – keeping a US focus on Asia.

The Biden administration is committed to boosting trade and investment with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, said Yellen, with almost a quarter of US global exports already headed to the area.

Making the case for trade expansion, she said this boosts production at home and allows US businesses to expand their operations and create more jobs.

Economic engagement is also key to bolstering US supply chain security, she said, citing the approach of “friendshoring,” or diversifying US supply chains across allies and partners.

Yellen stressed that the US is “pursuing economic integration while still protecting our national security interests through targeted actions where necessary.”

Janet Yellen Economic ties

Comments

1000 characters

Economic ties ‘underpin’ US approach to Asia-Pacific: Yellen

Pakistan’s central bank reserves inch up by $14mn, now stand at $7.5bn

Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

India thrash Sri Lanka to reach World Cup semi-finals

Bahrain halts trade ties with Israel, envoys return: parliament

With 314-point gain, KSE-100 rallies for fourth consecutive session

Smartphones for all: IT ministry to issue policy directive in coming days

POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, economic distress

Read more stories