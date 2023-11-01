BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee extends downtrend against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 06:39pm

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday, while the local currency also registered a decline in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 283 for selling and 280 for buying purposes for customers.

However, at the end of trading, the local currency closed at 283.5 for selling and 280.5 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

On Tuesday, it had closed at 283 for selling and 280 for buying purposes.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, as it depreciated 0.42%. It settled at 282.65, a decrease of Rs1.18.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, will visit Pakistan on Thursday to discuss the first review of the country’s $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA).

A Finance Ministry official sounded confident about the successful completion of the SBA review, reported Business Recorder.

However, external financing needs may come under sharp focus during the review, as the budgeted $4.5 billion loans from foreign commercial banks and $1.5 billion through issuance of Eurobonds for the current fiscal year have yet to materialise.

A successful review is crucial to pave the way for further inflows into the country, which deals with low foreign exchange reserves.

open market Open market rates Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market open currency market

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee extends downtrend against US dollar

Senate passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive decline against US dollar

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO: ISPR

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on its products

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

Read more stories