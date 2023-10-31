BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2023 02:52pm

The Pakistani rupee registered further losses against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday, while the local currency also declined in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 283 for selling and 280 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Monday, the rupee had settled at 282.5 for selling and 279.5 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee was hovering at around 281 against the greenback in the inter-bank.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, will visit Pakistan this week (November 02) to discuss the first review of the country’s $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA). A successful review is crucial to pave the way for further inflows into the country, which deals with low foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, the World Bank in its latest report titled ‘South Asia Development Update Toward faster, cleaner growth’, stated that the Pakistani rupee depreciated sharply between early 2022 and early 2023.

The currency has been broadly stable since last year’s attempts to limit capital outflows through import and capital controls diverted remittance inflows from formal channels, contributing to shortages of foreign currency, it added.

interbank market open market Open market rates US dollars buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market rupee rate open market operations

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

Gas tariffs increased

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

Read more stories