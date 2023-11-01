BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Raza Rabbani is a perfectionist

Anjum Ibrahim Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

“The Senators made fiery speeches against Israeli disproportionate…” “Indeed they did and rightly so. I was wondering if we had to nominate a senator to engage in negotiations between the Israelis and…”

“I doubt, no I am very sure, that the Israelis would laugh off the offer…”

“Reject or laugh?”

“Well more like laugh – I mean who did you have in mind? The leader of the pack Sanjrani sahib? True that he has retained his position against odds that on occasion looked formidable but he is not a power player, he is more a…a power manipulator and that too not only within the unique Pakistan context…”

“How about Raza Rabbani?”

“Yes he did succeed in cobbling the Eighteenth Amendment which was passed by parliament unanimously…”

“If I recall The Man Who Must Not Be Named was not part of the parliament at the time…”

“Right but had he been present then too it would have passed though not unanimously.”

“Yeah that was the time when push had not come to shove for the installation.”

“Installation of The Man Who Must Not Be Named as the prime minister? For your information that climate remains unchanged today…”

“There is a difference my friend – climate change was not such a major issue back then.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway Rabbani may not be the best choice because he is a perfectionist and perfectionists take a lot of time….I mean he took over a year to get the consensus on the amendment, he could have done it in stages…so by the time he brokers a ceasefire the Palestinians in Gaza may number a few hundred thousand instead of the 2 million today……”

“Right what about The Samdhi? He spoke at length about the plight of the Palestinians…”

“You have to provide him with a plane, you know he doesn’t like buying tickets from his own resources.”

“Done.”

“But buying fuel is a problem isn’t it! I mean PIA flights are massively cut because there is no money to buy fuel.”

“May be Tareen sahib can lend his plane…”

“I would reckon not after the jalsa of the Insipid Powerless party.”

“Oh, but getting a plane should not be a problem I reckon.”

“What if the Israelis get an affidavit from him…I mean he is prone to giving very, very, detailed handwritten affidavits…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

