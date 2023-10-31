BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Lavrov discusses Middle East settlement with Saudi Arabia

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:54pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday to discuss a Middle East settlement, Lavrov’s ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed bilateral relations as well as cooperation in the BRICS forum, which Saudi Arabia is due to join on Jan. 1, the ministry said.

Russia, a leading oil exporter, has coordinated output cuts with Saudi Arabia over the past year in the OPEC+ grouping in order to support world oil prices.

OPEC+ Sergei Lavrov Saudi Arabia Russia MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Lavrov discusses Middle East settlement with Saudi Arabia

KSE-100 ends 437 points higher, but shy of 52,000

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM Kakar says CPEC offers 'century's opportunity' for economic growth

Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Shaheen Afridi stars as Pakistan limit Bangladesh to 204 in World Cup

Read more stories