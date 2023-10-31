Punjab govt, ECP vow to ensure peaceful, fair elections

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed their resolve to ensure peaceful, free and fair conduct of the general elections.

This determination was expressed by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday.

CEC Sikander Sultan Raja reiterated that general elections in the country would be held on time and also assured the interim Punjab government that the Commission would extend full support for holding free and fair elections in the province and rest of the country.

“The ECP was ready for elections; demarcations of all constituencies will be complete by November 30. I am completely satisfied with the arrangements made by the provincial government.”

He underscored the proximity of general elections, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure that they are conducted freely and fairly within the stipulated timeframe. The caretaker Punjab government will receive complete support in conducting transparent elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that the Punjab government would provide all possible assistance to the ECP for the purpose.

“Foolproof security arrangements will be made to ensure that the people could cast their votes peacefully,” he added.

Later, both the CEC and the Punjab CM chaired a meeting, which discussed about the arrangements made for the elections.

The meeting was informed about the steps taken to ensure security during the polls. It was decided at the meeting that the Punjab government would appoint a focal person to coordinate with the election commission.

In the meeting, a comprehensive review was conducted, assessing the arrangements made by the Election Commission and gauging the readiness of the Punjab government for the upcoming general elections. Participants were briefed on the security measures in place.

The ECP members from four provinces, Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) former Justice Ikramullah Khan, Member Punjab Babar Hussain Bharwana and provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023