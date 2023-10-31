KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 30, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 51,482.93 High: 51,501.82 Low: 50,971.84 Net Change: 539.09 Volume (000): 137,435 Value (000): 8,015,921 Makt Cap (000) 1,723,075,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,702.90 NET CH (+) 242.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,527.14 NET CH (+) 131.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,288.36 NET CH (+) 57.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,113.85 NET CH (+) 193.85 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,724.32 NET CH (+) 56.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,555.95 NET CH (-) 20.96 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-October-2023 ====================================

