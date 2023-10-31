Markets Print 2023-10-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 30, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 51,482.93
High: 51,501.82
Low: 50,971.84
Net Change: 539.09
Volume (000): 137,435
Value (000): 8,015,921
Makt Cap (000) 1,723,075,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,702.90
NET CH (+) 242.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,527.14
NET CH (+) 131.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,288.36
NET CH (+) 57.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,113.85
NET CH (+) 193.85
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,724.32
NET CH (+) 56.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,555.95
NET CH (-) 20.96
------------------------------------
As on: 30-October-2023
====================================
