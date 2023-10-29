BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Gaza death toll reaches 7,650, West Bank at 111

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

CAIRO: The death toll in Gaza climbed to 7,650 dead and 19,450 injured since Israel’s bombardment on the Gaza Strip began three weeks ago, according to a daily report released on Saturday from the Palestinian health ministry.

West Bank’s death toll reached 111 people dead and 1,950 others injured, the statement added, saying that women, children and the elderly represent 70% of the total deaths in both Gaza and the West Bank. Some 177,781 residential units have also been destroyed since Oct 7.

Meanwhile, one-third of Gaza’s hospitals and nearly two-thirds of its health care clinics remain shut down due to damage from Israeli bombardments that has also cut landlines, cellular and internet services across the strip since Friday, the statement said.

Gaza West Bank Gaza death toll

