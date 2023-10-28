JUI-F, MQM-P to consider electoral alliance

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are expected to mull the electoral alliance.

The JUI-F and MQM-P’s leaderships contacted on Friday each other at a higher level in line with the potential electoral alliance and seat adjustment. The JUI-F and MQM-P are likely to hold the meeting soon, as both the parties have agreed to hold it.

The JUI-F leadership had invited MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to attend the party’s public gathering on November 2 in Karachi.

The work on the Grand Dialogue to achieve a breakthrough in national politics has started ahead of the upcoming elections.

All political parties including rivals like Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expected to participate in the dialogue.

According to sources, the recent meeting between a PTI delegation and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was an important step towards the Grand Dialogue.

The meeting was a “nudge” felt on the political landscape as both parties are considered “arch-rivals” with their respective heads lampooning each other publicly.

Reportedly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked for a commitment from the PTI team that they would cooperate to ensure a fair competition among all political parties in the upcoming general elections.