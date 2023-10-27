Power theft detected at 110 houses, hostel and embroidery unit

LAHORE: During its ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) teams detected power theft at 100 houses of Greencap Housing Scheme besides an embroidery unit in Johar Town and 10 houses in Nangar Village and a two-storey hostel in the area of Ali Raza Abad Sub-Division.

Kot Lakhpat SDO along with his team conducted a search operation against electricity thieves in Greencap Housing Scheme, and found that owners of 100 houses were stealing electricity directly from light transmission line.

The team disconnected immediately all the illegal connections and seized 4,000 meters of wire used in the theft, besides submitting FIR applications against the accused with concerned police station.

Lahore Park Sub-Division SDO checked 200 houses and caught electricity theft at 10 houses in Nangar village. Applications for registration of cases have been lodged with local police station, he mentioned.

Johar Town Sub-Division SDO Irfan Ali, during an operation in his area of jurisdiction, located an embroidery unit stealing electricity. The accused were stealing electricity by tampering with the meter, and were operating two embroidery machines and an AC on the stolen electricity.

The spokesman said that the accused have been imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 after disconnecting their power supply, and an application for registration of a case has also been filed in the concerned police station.

Similarly, a two-storey hostel was caught stealing electricity by tampering with the meter in Ali Raza Abad Sub-Division. The stolen electricity was being supplied to 16 rooms in the hostel. The LESCO has filed an application with police for initiating with a case against the accused.

