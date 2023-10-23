BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
PIA suspends its operations?

NNI Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operations were ‘completely suspended’, as 77 flights were cancelled due to a halt in the supply of fuel by Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The national carrier’s financial crises have intensified as PSO according to a PIA spokesperson has stopped the supply of fuel despite securing the payments.

A PIA spokesperson has confirmed that flight operations were ‘completely suspended’ due to suspension of the fuel supply to the airline as 77 flights were cancelled.

PIA grounds dozens of flights over fuel bills

The spokesperson noted that 52 international and 29 domestic flights were scheduled on Sunday, of which only 4 flights departed.

It added that the PIA administration was in constant touch with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) as payments could not be made due to bank closure on Sunday.

“The national carrier has paid over Rs220 million to the PSO for the weekend,” the spokesperson said, noting that the scheduled evening flights will operate as soon as today’s credit line is available while alternative connections are being provided to passengers on the affected flights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) – in a statement – rebuffed claims of fuel supply suspension to national carrier and said that it had provided fuel to almost 64 flights since Friday night.

“On Friday evening, PIA paid Rs220 million for fuel for Saturday and Sunday,” the corporation said, adding that a list of 39 flights for fuel supply was also provided by the airline.

According to the corporation, fuel was being provided as per priority flights list provided by PIA. “PIA’s payout limit for Saturday and Sunday

is still pending”, it said, noting that the carrier was not providing flight schedules for the remaining amount.

“Fuel worth Rs60 million is still available as the national carrier can still acquire it,” the corporation clarified.

Due to cancellation and delay of PIA flights, hundreds of passengers have been facing inconvenience for past several days. They were not only the travellers, but flight crew was also facing inconvenience due to delay in flights departures.

