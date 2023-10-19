PIA grounds dozens of flights over fuel bills

ISLAMABAD: Country’s embattled national airline carrier this week cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights because it could not afford to pay its fuel bills, officials said Wednesday.

State-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), long accused of being bloated and poorly run, has found funds drying up as the government struggles with a balance of payments crisis caused by crippling debt repayments.

Athar Awan, a deputy spokesman for PIA, said 48 international and domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday “due to non-availability of fuel”.

“The reason for the disruption in fuel supply is non-payment of dues because PIA is facing a financial crisis and cannot pay the dues to Pakistan State Oil on time,” a PIA official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.