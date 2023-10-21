PTI body slams protective bail to Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Friday said that the grant of protective bail by the Accountability Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the convicted criminal and fugitive PML-N supremo in a light-speed in total disregard of the law and constitution raised serious questions about the independence of the judiciary of the country.

The committee said that at present, Pakistan reduced to a state deprived of the constitution and a victim of the worst political engineering by the state elements.

It said that it was evident from the ongoing shameful state facilitation to the national criminal to pay way to bring him to the throne by trampling the justice system and all laws of the land.

The forum pointed out that the fugitive PML-N supremo, who was being brought to the country under the notorious London Plan in sheer violation of laws, had been convicted in serious graft cases from the trial court to the Supreme Court.

PTI Core Committee said that on one hand, the country’s laws and justice system was compromised for the national criminal, while on the other, the courts have been put on political trials to target the “sadiq and ameen" (truthful and honest) leader of the nation for political revenge.

It pointed out that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was being deprived of freedom and the right to represent the nation by implicating him in a factitious and fabricated case of Cipher after the baseless Toshakhana case.

The committee contended that the chief justice, who had been delaying decisions of dozens of cases against PTI Chairman, provided judicial shelter to the certified national criminal within one and a half hour.

The forum stated that the judiciary, which abolished the biometrics requirement for the national criminal to be tried in the High Court, was depriving PTI Chairman of a fair trial in an absurd case like Cipher by conducting trial of his case behind the bars.

The participants of the meeting highlighted that the neutral status of the judiciary like all other state institutions has practically been destroyed during the last 18 months in general, while in the last 6 months in particular.

The committee continued that the justice has become a combination of long proceedings, unnecessary delays, biased judges, predetermined decisions and deprivation of fundamental legal rights in the case of PTI, especially PTI chairman.

They lamented that the role of the judiciary with regard to the restoration of the constitution and the protection of the people's democratic right to vote has badly shattered the confidence of the nation.

The forum said that 24 million Pakistanis were deprived of all basic rights, including the constitution, law, justice, democracy and the right to vote, in order to implement the compromises made in closed rooms with a criminal who escaped from prison on the pretext of illness.

They stated that all the state and government resources and machineries were mobilized under the state patronage to welcome the public rejected criminal.

The forum pointed out that the Minar-e-Pakistan’s public meeting today (Saturday) was not actually organized by the PML-N but by the government of Pakistan and its subsidiaries.

PTI core committee contended that the vehicles were being seized from across the country, whereas the entire state machinery, including the police and district administration, had been entrusted with the task to make the public gathering of this national criminal a success.

They underlined that these people actually considered the people as slaves, but the fact was that even if these guardians of this convicted person were hanged upside down, they could not make this corrupt and certified criminal acceptable for the people.

The committee meeting strongly negated the impression of any kind of division or discard within the party, adding that the forum was advancing organizational decision-making with complete unity, harmony and consensus in the light of PTI Chairman's leadership and directives.

They made it clear that the elements who wanted to see division and discard within PTI at any level would remain disappointed and ashamed as always.

