BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-20

Turkiye keen to invest in SEZs, mining and pharma sectors: envoy

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State on Investment, Tahir Javed met with Mehmet Pacaci, the Ambassador of Turkiye, at the Board of Investment on Thursday.

The meeting was characterised by fruitful discussions highlighting the enduring and multifaceted ties that have long connected Pakistan and Turkiye.

During their conversation, both parties emphasized the deep-rooted religious, cultural, political, economic, and social connections shared between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Ambassador Pacaci expressed Turkiye’s keen interest in making substantial investments in Pakistan, particularly focusing on mining, appliances manufacturing, paper products, pharmaceutical sector, and the clusters of Special Economic Zones.

He underscored the commitment of leading Turkish companies, including Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, and Pak Yetirim, who have already invested in Pakistan.

The ambassador reaffirmed Turkiye’s readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors, citing Pakistan’s vast potential in these areas.

Ambassador Pacaci highlighted the extensive research conducted on Pakistan’s investment landscape and expressed Turkiye’s readiness to invest significantly.

He also mentioned the 46 Turkish contracting companies keen on investing in Pakistan, expressing a desire to increase their share in infrastructure investments and emphasized the potential for collaboration in the construction sector.

He also showed his keenness for road shows in three major cities of Turkiye. The SAPM/MoS expressed Pakistan’s openness to Turkish investment.

He emphasized the future potential areas for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in business and investment.

He welcomed Turkiye’s interest in investing and encouraged increased collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure and construction, to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations.

However, he said twe need your help to bring new investments in the shape of new companies from Turkiye.

The minister assured that as you have already made your considerations in SIFC, in this regard there will be full support from the minister’s office.

Both parties expressed their eagerness to further engage in all areas of mutual interest, fostering a convergence of perspectives on regional and global concerns. They expressed satisfaction with the current state of affairs and looked forward to deepening their collaboration in the future.

Ambassador Pacaci extended a warm invitation to SAPM/MoS for collaboration on Special Economic Zones, further enhancing the economic ties between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SEZs BOI investments Pharma sector Turkiye mining sector Mehmet Pacaci Tahir Javed Turkiye envoy

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye keen to invest in SEZs, mining and pharma sectors: envoy

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories