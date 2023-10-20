Punjab introducing special tour package for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE: The Punjab government is introducing a special tours package in Punjab for the Sikh pilgrims and the Tourism department is giving a final shape to this package in this regard.

This was stated by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with a delegation of Sikh pilgrims coming from America and other countries, here at CM office on Thursday.

The Sikh pilgrims thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for looking after religious places of the Sikh community at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassanabdal and Kartarpur.

The CM, while talking with the delegation of Sikh pilgrims said that we are trying to provide visa on arrival to the Sikh pilgrims. “I have talked with the federal government in this regard and will give you good news soon,” he said.

He said that a community centre will be established for the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib. “I am pleased that the youth are also part of the delegation of Sikh pilgrims who will be fully taken care of and will be provided great hospitality,” he added.

The CM said that Sikh pilgrims can come to Pakistan whenever they feel like and will not face any sort of difficulty or problem. The water of the Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib will be given to the Sikh pilgrims after packing.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Aktar Zaman welcomed the delegation of Sikh pilgrims with the slogan “Gee Ayan Nou.” He stated that executive tours are being arranged for the Sikh pilgrims in Punjab. The Sikh pilgrims presented a traditional chadar to CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Moreover, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday.

The discussion encompassed various areas of mutual interest, specifically delving into the professional affairs of the Pakistan Navy and addressing the demand of the Punjab-based industries regarding the maritime sector.

Expressing his admiration, the CM paid tribute to the courageous personnel of the Pakistan Navy who have consistently defended the nation’s maritime boundaries. Furthermore, he affirmed a commitment to unlocking the potential of Punjab’s relevant industries within the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, the CM Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road Underpass late-night and Akbar Chowk Flyovers projects early morning.

The CM reviewed progress being made about digging work of Bedian Road Underpass project and inspected ongoing development activities. He directed that delay occurring due to rains should be overcome by deploying additional machinery and workers. He reviewed progress being made on the development works on Akbar Chowk Flyover project and inspected ongoing development activities of the project. He issued directions to further expedite development work on the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023