BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-20

Punjab introducing special tour package for Sikh pilgrims

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is introducing a special tours package in Punjab for the Sikh pilgrims and the Tourism department is giving a final shape to this package in this regard.

This was stated by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with a delegation of Sikh pilgrims coming from America and other countries, here at CM office on Thursday.

The Sikh pilgrims thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for looking after religious places of the Sikh community at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassanabdal and Kartarpur.

The CM, while talking with the delegation of Sikh pilgrims said that we are trying to provide visa on arrival to the Sikh pilgrims. “I have talked with the federal government in this regard and will give you good news soon,” he said.

He said that a community centre will be established for the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib. “I am pleased that the youth are also part of the delegation of Sikh pilgrims who will be fully taken care of and will be provided great hospitality,” he added.

The CM said that Sikh pilgrims can come to Pakistan whenever they feel like and will not face any sort of difficulty or problem. The water of the Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib will be given to the Sikh pilgrims after packing.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Aktar Zaman welcomed the delegation of Sikh pilgrims with the slogan “Gee Ayan Nou.” He stated that executive tours are being arranged for the Sikh pilgrims in Punjab. The Sikh pilgrims presented a traditional chadar to CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Moreover, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday.

The discussion encompassed various areas of mutual interest, specifically delving into the professional affairs of the Pakistan Navy and addressing the demand of the Punjab-based industries regarding the maritime sector.

Expressing his admiration, the CM paid tribute to the courageous personnel of the Pakistan Navy who have consistently defended the nation’s maritime boundaries. Furthermore, he affirmed a commitment to unlocking the potential of Punjab’s relevant industries within the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, the CM Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road Underpass late-night and Akbar Chowk Flyovers projects early morning.

The CM reviewed progress being made about digging work of Bedian Road Underpass project and inspected ongoing development activities. He directed that delay occurring due to rains should be overcome by deploying additional machinery and workers. He reviewed progress being made on the development works on Akbar Chowk Flyover project and inspected ongoing development activities of the project. He issued directions to further expedite development work on the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government Tourism Department Sikh pilgrims Nankana Sahib Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab introducing special tour package for Sikh pilgrims

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories