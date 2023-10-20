Nawaz to address public gathering tomorrow: Dar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is giving final touches to the arrangements for its power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday.

Preparations for a helipad near the venue of the rally at Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) are currently in progress. This helipad will serve as a crucial transportation hub for high-profile attendees, including the former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif who is expected to arrive at the meeting place via helicopter from the airport.

Former finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will reach Islamabad on October 21. He said Nawaz Sharif would reach Islamabad in the afternoon on Saturday and then leave for Lahore to address a public gathering at Greater Iqbal Park.

The PML-N leadership has also assigned duties to the party leaders and former legislators for bringing maximum number of people.

The singers who decorated the public gatherings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) with their songs now have prepared special songs for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, sources in the PML-N said.

Earlier, singer Farhan sung songs for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and now DJ Willyson and Qaiser Nadeem Guddu will warm the blood of the PML-N supporters. The songs were specially prepared keeping in mind the slogan of PML-N.

For the highly-anticipated political power show of PML-N, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and logistics of Nawaz Sharif’s address to workers, sources said. The law enforcement agencies have planned to deploy personnel following the number of participants and vehicles at the Minar-e-Pakistan to maintain order and security to guarantee the safety of the participants.

