KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (October 19, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 18-10-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 16,000 235 16,235 16,235 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 17,147 252 17,399 17,399 NIL ===========================================================================

