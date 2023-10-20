BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Improved business activity on cotton market

Published 20 Oct, 2023

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Khair Pur, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 13,700 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund (Balochi), 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 14,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Murreed Wala were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

