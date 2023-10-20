Movie ‘Transcendent’ offers poignant portrayal of challenges faced by taxmen

ISLAMABAD: A compelling short commercial movie, “Transcendent” underscores the critical requirement for tax reforms at the grassroots level, specifically within the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners Inland Revenue, to enhance the effectiveness of enforcement in field formations.

The central theme of “Transcendent” revolves around the provision of essential logistics and support to Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners Inland Revenue operating in the field, advocating a shift away from centralised reforms at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters.

Recently, premiered in Karachi cinemas and extensively shared on social media, the film tells the story of an honest Inland Revenue Officer from the FBR who successfully recovered an impressive sum of Rs 22 billion from the bank accounts of a politically influential tax defaulter.

However, his journey was marred by resistance and pressure from family, senior officials, legal teams, and banks during the attachment of the defaulter’s accounts.

Running a length of 38 minutes, “Transcendent” offers a poignant portrayal of the challenges faced by tax officials in their roles, highlighting the dearth of resources, workforce, and the necessary authority to fulfil their tasks effectively within field formations.

The film unequivocally calls for a paradigm shift, advocating the initiation of reforms from the ground up. It paints a vivid picture of the helplessness experienced by tax officials when confronting their superiors during enforcement actions, such as attaching the bank accounts of tax defaulters.

Furthermore, accentuates the pressing need for tax reforms that encompass comprehensive support and facilitation for the day-to-day operations carried out at the field level.

The storyline revolves around Assistant Commissioner Affan Ahmed, a dedicated and conscientious officer entrusted with the formidable task of recovering Rs22 billion through the attachment of a bank account. Amid these professional challenges, the film delves into his personal life, as his wife, Sarah, contemplates divorce, a situation he is determined to avoid.

The film also unveils the relentless efforts of Malik Dilawar, a powerful businessman and notorious tax defaulter, who employed various tactics, including bank maneuvers and legal consultations, to evade payment of his outstanding tax liability.

“Transcendent” sheds light on the complex realities of tax enforcement and emphasises the urgency of reforming and empowering the Inland Revenue officials at the grassroots level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023