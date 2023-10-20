KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 50,365.15 High: 50,399.92 Low: 49,436.92 Net Change: 933.67 Volume (000): 249,126 Value (000): 11,110,160 Makt Cap (000) 1,691,381,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,988.55 NET CH (+) 137.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,260.49 NET CH (+) 56.77 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,758.71 NET CH (+) 211.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,528.88 NET CH (+) 318.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,700.47 NET CH (+) 173.61 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,643.13 NET CH (+) 24.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-October-2023 ====================================

