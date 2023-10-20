BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Markets Print 2023-10-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 19, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 50,365.15
High:                      50,399.92
Low:                       49,436.92
Net Change:                   933.67
Volume (000):                249,126
Value (000):              11,110,160
Makt Cap (000)         1,691,381,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,988.55
NET CH                    (+) 137.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,260.49
NET CH                     (+) 56.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,758.71
NET CH                    (+) 211.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,528.88
NET CH                    (+) 318.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,700.47
NET CH                    (+) 173.61
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,643.13
NET CH                     (+) 24.00
------------------------------------
As on:               19-October-2023
====================================

