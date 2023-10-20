Markets Print 2023-10-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 50,365.15
High: 50,399.92
Low: 49,436.92
Net Change: 933.67
Volume (000): 249,126
Value (000): 11,110,160
Makt Cap (000) 1,691,381,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,988.55
NET CH (+) 137.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,260.49
NET CH (+) 56.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,758.71
NET CH (+) 211.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,528.88
NET CH (+) 318.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,700.47
NET CH (+) 173.61
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,643.13
NET CH (+) 24.00
------------------------------------
As on: 19-October-2023
====================================
