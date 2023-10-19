BAFL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
DFML 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
DGKC 49.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.93%)
FABL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.69%)
HUBC 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
OGDC 95.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.15%)
PAEL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
PPL 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.55%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.99%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.34%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 80.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.85%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,017 Increased By 28.9 (0.58%)
BR30 17,606 Increased By 192.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 49,667 Increased By 235.4 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 99.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nestle posts 7.8% rise in nine-month sales

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 10:52am

LONDON: Nestle posted lower-than-expected nine-month sales growth on Thursday as higher product prices made shoppers balk and hurt volumes.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movement and acquisitions, rose 7.8% in the nine months ended September, the maker of Maggi stock cubes and Nescafe coffee said. Analysts had on average expected organic sales growth of 8.1%.

Total reported sales decreased by 0.4% to 68.8 billion Swiss francs ($76.54 billion).

Nestlé Pakistan launches campaign on goodness of food

Nestle’s 8.4% price increase was below the average analyst estimate of 8.6%.

Real internal growth - or a measure of sales volumes - fell 0.6%, meeting expectations.

Nestle

Comments

1000 characters

Nestle posts 7.8% rise in nine-month sales

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

Read more stories