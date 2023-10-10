Nestlé Pakistan launches campaign on goodness of food

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campaign – ‘Achai Se Bana, Achai Ke Liay’ emphasising the goodness of food.

Nestlé Pakistan, with its wide range of foods and beverages, helps bring tasty and balanced diets for millions of people across all occasions and life stages.

Speaking at the event, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Our corporate campaign is an effort to bring to life our purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come’.”

“As a company we are highly cognizant of our impact, everything we do at Nestlé is driven by this purpose. We understand that the world around us is changing fast and in these changing times, we are working to build a positive future.”

“We are committed to be ‘a force for good’ throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value (CSV) for individuals, communities and the planet, delivering on our sustainability agenda,” he added.

Talking on the occasion, Faisal Rana, Head of Communication & Marketing Services at Nestlé Pakistan said, “The essence of ‘Achai Se Bana, Achai Ke Liay’ lies in encapsulating the inherent goodness of Nestlé products and exploring how this goodness positively impacts the lives of not only those who choose them but anyone associated with them.”

The central theme of “Achai” is thoughtfully divided into two aspects – ‘Achai se Bana’ (Made with Goodness) emphasizing the high quality of Nestlé products, and ‘Achai ke Liay’ (Made for Goodness) highlighting how this goodness naturally extends to enrich the lives of consumers and the planet.

