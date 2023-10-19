KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.887 billion and the number of lots traded was 16.218.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.133billion, followed byCurrencies through COTS (PKR 4.152billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.487billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.886 billion), Silver (PKR 1.062 billion),DJ (PKR 613.691million), Platinum (PKR 592.184million), Palladium (PKR 251.859million), Natural Gas (PKR 225.639million), SP 500 (PKR 203.145million), Japan Equity (PKR 97.768million), Copper (PKR 95.680million) and Brent (PKR 85.327million).

In Agricultural commodities, 26 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR93.130 were traded.

