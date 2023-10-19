KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 49,431.48 High: 49,740.98 Low: 49,383.72 Net Change: 99.53 Volume (000): 157,192 Value (000): 5,921,785 Makt Cap (000) 1,660,739,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,850.64 NET CH (-) 121.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,203.72 NET CH (-) 45.95 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,546.79 NET CH (+) 25.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,210.07 NET CH (-) 138.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,526.86 NET CH (-) 17.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,619.13 NET CH (-) 2.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-October-2023 ====================================

