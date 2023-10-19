Markets Print 2023-10-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 49,431.48
High: 49,740.98
Low: 49,383.72
Net Change: 99.53
Volume (000): 157,192
Value (000): 5,921,785
Makt Cap (000) 1,660,739,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,850.64
NET CH (-) 121.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,203.72
NET CH (-) 45.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,546.79
NET CH (+) 25.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,210.07
NET CH (-) 138.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,526.86
NET CH (-) 17.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,619.13
NET CH (-) 2.48
------------------------------------
As on: 18-October-2023
====================================
