KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.995 billion and the number of lots traded was 14.318.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.989 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.645 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.768 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.686 billion), DJ (PKR 956.488 million), Platinum (PKR 601.629 million), Silver (PKR 494.924 million), Natural Gas (PKR 304.966 million), SP 500 (PKR 286.467 million), Brent (PKR 97.056 million), Palladium (PKR 63.089 million), Copper (PKR 56.737 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 44.154million).

In Agricultural commodities, 32 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR38.031 were traded.

