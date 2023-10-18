BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Prices firm amid improved activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 13,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

300 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,200 per maund, 800 bales of Moro, 800 bales of Sarkand, 800 bales of Sanghar, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 per maund, 800 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Obar, 400 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 600 bales of Nur Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 400 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 14,700 to Rs 14,800 per maund, 200 bales of Taunsa were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad, 1600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan and 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

