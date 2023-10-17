BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
Oct 17, 2023
World

Kremlin rejects Western claim that North Korea is supplying Russia with arms

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 12:41pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected Western claims that North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The White House on Friday said North Korea recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons, calling it a troubling development and raising concerns about the expanded military relationship between the two countries.

Russia’s Lavrov to visit North Korea on Wednesday: Moscow

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson last month said Britain was urging the DPRK to cease arms negotiations with Russia.

White House Dmitry Peskov North Korea British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

