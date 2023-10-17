Slow trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 13,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 14,000 to Rs 14,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs,8000 per 40 kg.

1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 400 bales of Dharki (Primark) were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki (Primark) were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Obaro (Primark) were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kot Sabzal (Primark) were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund and 600 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

