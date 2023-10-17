KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 28.336 billion and the number of lots traded was 25.751.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.412billion, followed byCrude Oil (PKR 3.256 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.226 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.700 billion), Silver (PKR 1.491billion), Platinum (PKR 1.047 billion), DJ (PKR 565.847million), Natural Gas (PKR 226.148million), SP 500 (PKR 163.142million), Brent (PKR 74.016million), Palladium (PKR 63.404million), Copper (PKR 54.925million) andJapan Equity (PKR 53.874million).

In Agricultural commodities, 67 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR80.091 were traded.

