PML-N giving final touches to power show on 21st

LAHORE: After the district administration accorded permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to hold a public meeting at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground on Saturday (October 21), the PML-N is giving final touches to the arrangements for this power show.

The PML-N leaders Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Col Mubasher (retd) and others visited Minar-e-Pakistan to finalise arrangements.

As per the programme, PML-N supremo will reach Minar-e-Pakistan on a helicopter while caravans from Lahore will reach through district courts. The people from Shahdara and adjoining areas will reach the venue through Azadi chowk.

All the arrangements for traffic have been finalised with the cooperation of traffic police. The party caravans from across the country will be facilitated in reaching the venue.

It may be noted that the district administration allowed the PML-N to hold a rally with several conditions that no speeches against constitutional offices/armed forces/judiciary shall be made.

The city has already been decorated with the party flags, posters and banners of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif’s portraits.

Bilal Yasin claimed that October 21 show would be unprecedented and the journey for the uplift of Pakistan will restart towards progress and prosperity with the return of the party’s supreme leader. In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the country out of economic mess, he added.

He said the politics of PML-N revolved around development while the PTI led by Imran Khan was indulged in politics of hate.

The PML-N leader also showed solidarity with the besieged Palestine and urged the global powers to take action to put an end to atrocities committed against the innocent people of Gaza.

