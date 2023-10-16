BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 14 and October 15, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt slashes petrol price by Rs40, high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre
- Imran Khan embezzled nation’s funds, claims Hamza Shehbaz
- PML-N given permission to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Nawaz’s return
- Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan, says ISPR
- FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians
- Punjab to take steps to boost agri output
- Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry
- Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled
- KE seeks more electricity from national grid
- Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development
