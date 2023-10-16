Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs40, high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre

Imran Khan embezzled nation’s funds, claims Hamza Shehbaz

PML-N given permission to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Nawaz’s return

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan, says ISPR

FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians

Punjab to take steps to boost agri output

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

