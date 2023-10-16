BAFL 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 14 and October 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2023 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt slashes petrol price by Rs40, high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan embezzled nation’s funds, claims Hamza Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • PML-N given permission to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Nawaz’s return

Read here for details.

  • Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Read here for details.

  • FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians

Read here for details.

  • Punjab to take steps to boost agri output

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Read here for details.

  • Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read here for details.

  • KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Read here for details.

  • Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Read here for details.

