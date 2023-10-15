Imran Khan embezzled nation’s funds, claims Hamza Shehbaz

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying he embezzled billions of rupees during his tenure, Aaj News reported.

“The PTI chief had not been able to substantiate corruption allegations against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. On the other side, he himself concealed gifts in the Toshakhana case”, Hamza said while addressing a public gathering in Kasur.

Holding Imran Khan responsible for the skyrocketing inflation, Hamza said the PTI chief violated the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and forced the public to bear the burden.

He heaped praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “In 1990, there was no motorway in Southeast Asia. At that time, Nawaz Sharif envisioned building a motorway from Islamabad to Lahore. The world praised the motorway project when it was completed.”

“The motorways stand as a testament to the fact that the PML-N did not make empty promises,” he added.