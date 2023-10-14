Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on Saturday, according to the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, security forces executed the operation following reports of terrorist activity.

"During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists got injured," the statement added.

Additionally, weapons and ammunition were recovered from terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and targeted killings of innocent civilians, according to the statement.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem, age 33 years, resident of District Naseerabad, embraced Shahadat.

The statement added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

According to the statement, locals appreciated the operation and fully supported eliminating terrorism.