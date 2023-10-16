BAFL 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 08:41am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, participated in a high-profile meeting of MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco.

The discussions encompassed key global economic issues and collaborative efforts to strengthen financial stability. Dr Akhtar’s contributions underlined Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic prosperity and global financial cooperation. “Pakistan is determined to economic development,” she said during the meeting.

Earlier, Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs (UAE), on the sidelines of the annual meeting of WB/IMF.

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

The discussion focused on further strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in finance and revenue matters, promoting investment, and mutual economic growth.

Both ministers expressed optimism about the potential for further collaboration and pledged to continue working together to advance their countries’ economic interests.

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with the S&P Global, the independent credit ratings agency.

During the meeting, the emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring financial stability, improving fiscal governance and implementing reforms that will contribute to sustainable economic growth, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with a high-level delegation of Moody’s the global financial services company.

The meeting was held during her visit to Morocco for the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said a press release received here on Sunday.

During the meeting, she reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency in order to foster investor confidence and maintain a positive credit rating of Pakistan in the global financial markets.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday met with Senior Managing Director of the World Bank Axel van Trotsenburg.

The meeting was held during her visit to Morocco for annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said a press release.

The discussion encompassed crucial matters related to financial stability, revenue generation, and economic progress.

The comprehensive dialogue signifies the commitment of both parties to bolstering economic cooperation and progress.—Agencies

