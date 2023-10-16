BAFL 40.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Punjab to take steps to boost agri output

  • Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik meets Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi
NNI Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and exchanged views over the steps that could be taken to increase different crops’ production in the province.

The minister, on the occasion, congratulated the chief minister on getting record cotton production this year.

Malik was also appreciative of CM Naqvi’s decision to hold provincial cabinet meetings at divisional headquarters. Both also discussed fixing the prices of different crops.

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

They agreed on stabilizing the rate of cotton crop in collaboration with the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

The chief minister urged the federal government that in order to achieve the objective, it should purchase the crop from the TCP.

The chief minister was of the view that stability in prices was necessary if farmers were to be given complete reward for their hard work after getting increased cotton production.

Terming increased cotton production as a good omen, he said that foreign exchange could be earned through the export of value-added products.

The federal minister said that since throwing sewage in River Ravi and other rivers could endanger marine life as well as have consequences for the climate, therefore, it was imperative to place a ban on such practice. CM Naqvi ordered the MD WASA and DC Lahore to devise a comprehensive plan for the purpose in collaboration with the minister.

