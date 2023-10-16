BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
Biden 2024 campaign, allies raise $71m in latest quarterly haul

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election team and his party said on Sunday that they raised $71 million during the latest quarter, as the Democrat’s age and low approval ratings remained a concern for many donors.

The money raised is similar to the $72 million Biden and the Democratic Party raised in the prior quarter, though the April-to-June period was shorter by 25 days because Biden launched his campaign in late April. The summertime July-to-September period more than one year before the election is traditionally sluggish for raising money.

The Democratic re-election effort had $91 million in cash on hand at the end of September, across several of the party’s affiliated fundraising entities.

Biden, 80, who fought doubts about his age in deciding to seek another four-year term in 2024, is grappling with polls showing concern about the president’s age and decreased enthusiasm among Democratic voters.

Biden’s campaign, which is based in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, said it will use funds raised so far to hire staff, organize in competitive states and launch advertising campaigns.

The campaign is expected to go on another hiring spree in the coming weeks and before year-end to start building out an operation to combat what top aides now view as their likely rival in the Nov. 5, 2024 election, Republican former President Donald Trump.

