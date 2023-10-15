BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-15

Axle load ‘restriction’: Wheat supply from Karachi ports stopped

INP Published October 15, 2023 Updated October 15, 2023 05:40pm

KARACHI: The delivery of imported wheat from Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim has been stopped on Saturday to other parts of the country, raising fear of a shortage of the staple food across the country.

According to flour millers, for the last 48 hours, not even a single truck of wheat has been able to depart from the two ports of Karachi due to new restrictions that have come into force in the shape of Axle Load.

Transporters have rejected the Axle Load and refused to load wheat due to the implementation of the law. It is feared that the transporters’ refusal to deliver wheat will create a shortage of the commodity across the country.

On the other hand, ignoring the transporters’ protest, the National Highway Authority and Motorway Police have issued a notification of the implementation of the Axle Load.

According to Flour Association President Chaudhry Amir, wheat is being offloaded from three ships docked at the two ports of Karachi. Two ships have arrived from Russia and one ship has arrived from Romania, he added.

Around 150,000 tons of wheat is to be supplied across the country from the three ships. Before the introduction of Axle Load, one trawler used to carry 6,000 sacks. But with the implementation of the new law, this number has reduced to 3,300 sacks of wheat.

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust wheat supply Chaudhry Amir

Comments

1000 characters
Sohail Kareem Rana Oct 15, 2023 03:43pm
Axle load always be enforced every where..we don't want bridges collapsing on us.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Axle load ‘restriction’: Wheat supply from Karachi ports stopped

FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians

Unique economic contexts of partnering countries: Pakistan for customizing IMF programmes

Gaza death toll reaches 2,329: ministry

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Afghans flee western region after fresh earthquake kills two

Afghanistan make 284 against England in World Cup

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Blinken to meet Saudi Crown Price on Sunday in Riyadh, US official says

Read more stories