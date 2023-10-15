KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX, and indices was recorded at PKR 22.335 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,892.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through Gold amounting to PKR 6.037 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.075 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 4.559 billion), Crude (PKR 3.141 billion), Silver (PKR 1.203 billion), Platinum (PKR 0.942 billion), DJ (PKR 483.285 million), Palladium (PKR 259.022 million), Natural Gas (PKR 221.908 million), SP500 (PKR 148.782 million), Brent (PKR 110.266 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 108.998 million) and Copper (PKR 44.443 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 45 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 85,514 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023