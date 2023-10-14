BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
KCA reduces spot rate by Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,600 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

1,000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 2400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 600 bales of Shah Pur Chakkar were sold at Rs 13,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sakrand were sold at Rs 13,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 300 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

