Oct 14, 2023
Markets Print 2023-10-14

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
13-Oct-23
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         12-Oct-23      11-Oct-23      10-Oct-23      6-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104154       0.104203       0.104313
Euro                             0.807312        0.80646       0.805266       0.805034
Japanese yen                     0.005098       0.005118       0.005123       0.005128
U.K. pound                       0.934768       0.934874        0.93273        0.93067
U.S. dollar                      0.760252       0.760524       0.760977       0.762126
Algerian dinar                   0.005543       0.005551       0.005544       0.005548
Australian dollar                 0.48831       0.488332       0.487862       0.485322
Botswana pula                    0.055727       0.055442       0.055095       0.054873
Brazilian real                   0.150629       0.149634       0.146811
Brunei dollar                    0.557983       0.557896       0.557207       0.557395
Canadian dollar                  0.559085       0.559912       0.556988
Chilean peso                     0.000822        0.00082       0.000828       0.000831
Czech koruna                     0.032872       0.032853       0.032784       0.032927
Danish krone                     0.108273       0.108152       0.107997        0.10795
Indian rupee                     0.009139       0.009137        0.00914       0.009156
Israeli New Shekel                0.19208       0.192246       0.192604       0.197289
Korean won                       0.000568       0.000564       0.000564       0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46275        2.46363         2.4643
Malaysian ringgit                0.161019       0.160906        0.16073       0.161484
Mauritian rupee                   0.01713       0.017163       0.017137       0.017145
Mexican peso                     0.042441       0.042626       0.042296       0.041913
New Zealand dollar               0.457596       0.460041       0.458831       0.454684
Norwegian krone                    0.0701       0.070156       0.070045       0.069346
Omani rial                        1.97725        1.97796
Peruvian sol                     0.198986       0.199209       0.199353
Philippine peso                  0.013398        0.01337        0.01338       0.013458
Polish zloty                     0.178216       0.178573       0.177033       0.174767
Qatari riyal                      0.20886       0.208935        0.20906
Russian ruble                    0.007838       0.007607       0.007615       0.007584
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202734       0.202806       0.202927
Singapore dollar                 0.557983       0.557896       0.557207       0.557395
South African rand               0.040385       0.040182       0.039723       0.039244
Swedish krona                    0.069767       0.069893       0.069335       0.069169
Swiss franc                      0.844537       0.842266       0.840626       0.835344
Thai baht                        0.021002       0.020863        0.02063       0.020614
Trinidadian dollar               0.112662       0.112369       0.112901
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207012       0.207086        0.20721
Uruguayan peso                   0.019141        0.01904       0.019248
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

