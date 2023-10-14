WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== 13-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Oct-23 11-Oct-23 10-Oct-23 6-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104154 0.104203 0.104313 Euro 0.807312 0.80646 0.805266 0.805034 Japanese yen 0.005098 0.005118 0.005123 0.005128 U.K. pound 0.934768 0.934874 0.93273 0.93067 U.S. dollar 0.760252 0.760524 0.760977 0.762126 Algerian dinar 0.005543 0.005551 0.005544 0.005548 Australian dollar 0.48831 0.488332 0.487862 0.485322 Botswana pula 0.055727 0.055442 0.055095 0.054873 Brazilian real 0.150629 0.149634 0.146811 Brunei dollar 0.557983 0.557896 0.557207 0.557395 Canadian dollar 0.559085 0.559912 0.556988 Chilean peso 0.000822 0.00082 0.000828 0.000831 Czech koruna 0.032872 0.032853 0.032784 0.032927 Danish krone 0.108273 0.108152 0.107997 0.10795 Indian rupee 0.009139 0.009137 0.00914 0.009156 Israeli New Shekel 0.19208 0.192246 0.192604 0.197289 Korean won 0.000568 0.000564 0.000564 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46275 2.46363 2.4643 Malaysian ringgit 0.161019 0.160906 0.16073 0.161484 Mauritian rupee 0.01713 0.017163 0.017137 0.017145 Mexican peso 0.042441 0.042626 0.042296 0.041913 New Zealand dollar 0.457596 0.460041 0.458831 0.454684 Norwegian krone 0.0701 0.070156 0.070045 0.069346 Omani rial 1.97725 1.97796 Peruvian sol 0.198986 0.199209 0.199353 Philippine peso 0.013398 0.01337 0.01338 0.013458 Polish zloty 0.178216 0.178573 0.177033 0.174767 Qatari riyal 0.20886 0.208935 0.20906 Russian ruble 0.007838 0.007607 0.007615 0.007584 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202734 0.202806 0.202927 Singapore dollar 0.557983 0.557896 0.557207 0.557395 South African rand 0.040385 0.040182 0.039723 0.039244 Swedish krona 0.069767 0.069893 0.069335 0.069169 Swiss franc 0.844537 0.842266 0.840626 0.835344 Thai baht 0.021002 0.020863 0.02063 0.020614 Trinidadian dollar 0.112662 0.112369 0.112901 U.A.E. dirham 0.207012 0.207086 0.20721 Uruguayan peso 0.019141 0.01904 0.019248 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

