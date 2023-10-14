KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 49,493.47 High: 49,520.38 Low: 48,767.59 Net Change: 721.76 Volume (000): 369,813 Value (000): 12,734,130 Makt Cap (000) 1,705,424,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,906.19 NET CH (+) 412.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,165.18 NET CH (+) 85.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,590.29 NET CH (+) 226.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,383.37 NET CH (+) 76.66 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,576.07 NET CH (+) 104.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,584.72 NET CH (-) 14.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-October-2023 ====================================

