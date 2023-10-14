Markets Print 2023-10-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 49,493.47
High: 49,520.38
Low: 48,767.59
Net Change: 721.76
Volume (000): 369,813
Value (000): 12,734,130
Makt Cap (000) 1,705,424,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,906.19
NET CH (+) 412.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,165.18
NET CH (+) 85.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,590.29
NET CH (+) 226.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,383.37
NET CH (+) 76.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,576.07
NET CH (+) 104.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,584.72
NET CH (-) 14.38
------------------------------------
As on: 13-October-2023
====================================
