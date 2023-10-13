BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.1%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
DGKC 50.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.16%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.43%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.45%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.36%)
HUBC 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (11.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
MLCF 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.1%)
OGDC 98.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.65%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.22%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 99.22 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.29%)
PPL 81.30 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (6.19%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 48.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.16%)
SSGC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.37%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-5.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.55%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 13 Oct, 2023 02:43pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar in the open market on Friday, a gain that comes in tandem with the local currency’s improvement in the inter-bank.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 277 for selling and 274 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Thursday, the currency had closed at 278 for selling and 275 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Meanwhile, the rupee was hovering at the 277 level against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25%.

The ongoing appreciation comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) scaled up efforts to clip the wings of the high-flying dollar and announced a list of “structural reforms” last month, targeting the Exchange Companies (ECs).

Apart from central bank measures, the caretaker setup also announced taking administrative steps to tighten the screws around smuggling and hoarding of currency and as a result, countrywide raids were reported with dozens of illegal currency exchanges barred from running operations and foreign currency worth millions confiscated.

Mustafa Oct 13, 2023 04:05pm
Atleast someone is trying to restore order ... we should understand and teach difference between democratic.and republican country to common people ... Well-done COAS ...
Az_Iz Oct 13, 2023 05:00pm
The improvement is coming by market driven methods, including curbing of speculation and illegal hundi system, which is a better than artificially setting the rupee value at 244, like the former finance minister talks about.
