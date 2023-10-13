Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining another 0.33% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 277.65, an increase of Re0.93, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated 0.33% to settle at 278.58.

This is one of the longest appreciation runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

In a related development, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $31 million to $7.646 billion during the week ended October, 6, 2023 compared to $7.615 billion as of September 28, 2023.

Globally, the US dollar remained firm on Friday, putting pressure across a basket of currencies as stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation revived prospects that the Federal Reserve will have to keep rates higher for longer.

US consumer prices were pushed higher by a jump in rental costs in September, data showed on Thursday.

Although steady moderation in underlying inflation pressures supported expectations that the Fed would not hike interest rates next month, the data did raise the chance of rates staying elevated for some time.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six of its major peers, sat at 106.49 in the Asian morning.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday after the US tightened its sanctions programme against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter.

Brent futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $86.36 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.44 a barrel at 0052 GMT.

This is an intra-day update