KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.569 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,065.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.159 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.808 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.140 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 950.806 million), Platinum (PKR 888.889million), Silver (PKR 658.378million), Natural Gas (PKR 358.081million), DJ (PKR 266.431 million), Palladium (PKR 97.968million), SP 500 (PKR 96.141million), Brent (PKR 59.037million),Copper (PKR 58.024million) andJapan Equity (PKR 26.886million).

In Agricultural commodities, 19 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 22.714 were traded.

