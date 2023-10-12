India’s August industrial output rises at fastest pace in more than a year

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output in August grew at the fastest pace in more than a year on the back of strong manufacturing, electricity and mining activity, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The index of industrial production rose 10.3% in August, data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 9%.

Industrial output for July was revised to 6% from 5.7%. Industrial output was 12.3% in June 2022.

Manufacturing output rose 9.3% in August from 5% in July. Electricity generation during August rose 15.3% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 12.3%, the data showed. In July, electricity generation rose 8%, and mining activities increased 10.7%.

Industrial output in the first five months of the fiscal year that started in April was up 6.1% from the same period a year ago.