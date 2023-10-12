BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s August industrial output rises at fastest pace in more than a year

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:54pm

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output in August grew at the fastest pace in more than a year on the back of strong manufacturing, electricity and mining activity, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The index of industrial production rose 10.3% in August, data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 9%.

Industrial output for July was revised to 6% from 5.7%. Industrial output was 12.3% in June 2022.

Manufacturing output rose 9.3% in August from 5% in July. Electricity generation during August rose 15.3% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 12.3%, the data showed. In July, electricity generation rose 8%, and mining activities increased 10.7%.

Industrial output in the first five months of the fiscal year that started in April was up 6.1% from the same period a year ago.

India industrial output indian economy

Comments

1000 characters

India’s August industrial output rises at fastest pace in more than a year

Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 1,354: Hamas ministry

UN experts slam ‘horrific’ Hamas attack, Israel siege of Gaza

Inter-bank market: rupee’s winning streak continues, settles at 278.58 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues upwards march against US dollar

Pak Suzuki set to consider delisting from PSX, share price hits upper-limit

Pakistan seeks deal to import up to 1mn tons of Russian oil per year: TASS

KSE-100 closes at six-year high as bull-run continues

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS

PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Initiative forum in China next week

Read more stories