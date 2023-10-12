KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.192 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,092.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.248 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.615 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.653 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.379 billion), Silver (PKR 632.274 million), Platinum (PKR 567.454 million), DJ (PKR 334.171 million), Natural Gas (PKR 246.411 million), Copper (PKR 177.766 million), SP 500 (PKR 116.191 million), Palladium (PKR 96.577 (million), Japan Equity (PKR 62.748 million) and Brent (PKR 62.434million).

In Agricultural commodities, 86 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 137.143 were traded.

