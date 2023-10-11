WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 10, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Oct-23 5-Oct-23 4-Oct-23 3-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.805034 0.803441 0.80173 0.800936 Japanese yen 0.005128 0.00513 0.005118 0.005105 U.K. pound 0.93067 0.926408 0.925996 0.922542 U.S. dollar 0.762126 0.763292 0.763771 0.765055 Algerian dinar 0.005548 0.005548 0.005545 0.005555 Australian dollar 0.485322 0.48637 0.48278 0.483209 Botswana pula 0.054873 0.055186 0.054992 Brazilian real 0.146811 0.147619 0.148247 0.149735 Brunei dollar 0.557395 0.557514 0.555429 0.556687 Canadian dollar 0.556988 0.555809 0.555753 0.557986 Chilean peso 0.000831 0.000836 0.000835 0.000848 Czech koruna 0.032927 0.032895 0.03288 0.032717 Danish krone 0.10795 0.107732 0.107487 0.107387 Indian rupee 0.009156 0.00917 0.009173 0.009197 Israeli New Shekel 0.197289 0.197795 0.197817 0.198974 Korean won 0.000565 0.000561 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4702 2.47015 2.4743 Malaysian ringgit 0.161484 0.16168 0.161303 0.161916 Mauritian rupee 0.017145 0.017199 0.017144 0.017025 Mexican peso 0.041913 0.041846 0.042392 0.042735 New Zealand dollar 0.454684 0.452899 0.450969 0.454328 Norwegian krone 0.069346 0.06944 0.069634 0.070099 Omani rial 1.9864 1.98974 Peruvian sol 0.199867 0.200307 0.201013 Philippine peso 0.013458 0.01345 0.013428 0.013486 Polish zloty 0.174767 0.174395 0.172975 0.173829 Qatari riyal 0.209696 0.209827 0.21018 Russian ruble 0.007584 0.007658 0.00768 0.007707 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203545 0.203672 0.204015 Singapore dollar 0.557395 0.557514 0.555429 0.556687 South African rand 0.039244 0.039233 0.039522 0.0398 Swedish krona 0.069169 0.069026 0.068936 0.069155 Swiss franc 0.835344 0.83347 0.830999 0.829058 Thai baht 0.020614 0.020673 0.020553 0.020614 Trinidadian dollar 0.112901 0.113062 0.113604 0.113697 U.A.E. dirham 0.20784 0.20797 0.20832 Uruguayan peso 0.019248 0.019374 0.019391 0.019546 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

