Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 10, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         6-Oct-23       5-Oct-23       4-Oct-23       3-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro                             0.805034       0.803441        0.80173       0.800936
Japanese yen                     0.005128        0.00513       0.005118       0.005105
U.K. pound                        0.93067       0.926408       0.925996       0.922542
U.S. dollar                      0.762126       0.763292       0.763771       0.765055
Algerian dinar                   0.005548       0.005548       0.005545       0.005555
Australian dollar                0.485322        0.48637        0.48278       0.483209
Botswana pula                    0.054873       0.055186       0.054992
Brazilian real                   0.146811       0.147619       0.148247       0.149735
Brunei dollar                    0.557395       0.557514       0.555429       0.556687
Canadian dollar                  0.556988       0.555809       0.555753       0.557986
Chilean peso                     0.000831       0.000836       0.000835       0.000848
Czech koruna                     0.032927       0.032895        0.03288       0.032717
Danish krone                      0.10795       0.107732       0.107487       0.107387
Indian rupee                     0.009156        0.00917       0.009173       0.009197
Israeli New Shekel               0.197289       0.197795       0.197817       0.198974
Korean won                       0.000565       0.000561       0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4702        2.47015         2.4743
Malaysian ringgit                0.161484        0.16168       0.161303       0.161916
Mauritian rupee                  0.017145       0.017199       0.017144       0.017025
Mexican peso                     0.041913       0.041846       0.042392       0.042735
New Zealand dollar               0.454684       0.452899       0.450969       0.454328
Norwegian krone                  0.069346        0.06944       0.069634       0.070099
Omani rial                                                       1.9864        1.98974
Peruvian sol                     0.199867       0.200307       0.201013
Philippine peso                  0.013458        0.01345       0.013428       0.013486
Polish zloty                     0.174767       0.174395       0.172975       0.173829
Qatari riyal                     0.209696       0.209827        0.21018
Russian ruble                    0.007584       0.007658        0.00768       0.007707
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203545       0.203672       0.204015
Singapore dollar                 0.557395       0.557514       0.555429       0.556687
South African rand               0.039244       0.039233       0.039522         0.0398
Swedish krona                    0.069169       0.069026       0.068936       0.069155
Swiss franc                      0.835344        0.83347       0.830999       0.829058
Thai baht                        0.020614       0.020673       0.020553       0.020614
Trinidadian dollar               0.112901       0.113062       0.113604       0.113697
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20784        0.20797        0.20832
Uruguayan peso                   0.019248       0.019374       0.019391       0.019546
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

