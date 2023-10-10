BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

  • Volker Turk says Israel's 'imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law'
AFP Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 06:02pm

GENEVA: Israeli retaliatory air strikes against the Hamas group struck residential buildings and schools across the Gaza Strip, U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday, adding that “sieges” were illegal under international law.

Turk also condemned “horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups” and said the abduction of hostages was also forbidden under international law.

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

The Israeli military said on Monday it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attacks by Hamas.

Israel’s air attacks – the worst in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians – also hit “premises of the UN relief and works agency, UNRWA (U.N. Palestinian refugee agency),” a U.N. rights office statement said, adding that civilians were among the dead and injured.

Israel vowed to take “mighty revenge” after the Hamas attack left its streets strewn with bodies. Israeli media said 900 people were killed in the attacks and most were civilians, while nearly 700 Gazans were killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza officials, with entire districts in Gaza flattened.

US aid amounts to ‘aggression’ against Palestinians: Hamas

Israel’s defence forces said on social media platform X that aircraft had hit military targets, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites.

Turk said Israel’s “imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law”.

“This risks seriously compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of increasing numbers of injured,” he said, adding that a siege may amount to “collective punishment”.

Such acts may amount to a war crime, U.N. Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani later clarified. The U.N. rights office’s findings were based on a review of available material, including from its own monitors on the ground, she said.

Attack on Israel likely to boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets

Separately, a U.N. -appointed Commission of Inquiry said in a statement there was already “clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed” by all sides to the conflict. It said it was collecting evidence to ensure future legal accountability.

Some 187,500 people have fled their homes in Gaza, a U.N. humanitarian office offices spokesperson said at the same briefing, warning of shortages of water and electricity.

“UNICEF is extremely alarmed about measures to cut electricity, to cut food, to cut water to cut fuel from entering Gaza. This will add another layer of suffering to the existing catastrophe faced by families in Gaza,” said U.N. children’s agency spokesperson James Elder. He added that “hundreds” of Israeli and Palestinian children had been killed since the weekend, without giving details.

World Health Organization’s Tarik Jašarevic said that 13 attacks on health facilities in Gaza had been confirmed by its monitoring service since hostilities began.

It was working on a humanitarian corridor for the Gaza strip, but stores of medical supplies had already run out, he said.

Bodies of Hamas members

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that around 1,500 bodies of Hamas members have been found in Israel around the Gaza Strip, the army said Tuesday, as it attacked the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.

“Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas members were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, adding that security forces had “more or less restored control over the border” with Gaza.

“Since last night we know that no one came in .. but infiltrations can still happen.”

The army had “nearly completed” evacuation of all the communities around the border, he added.

Hecht said the military had deployed 35 battalions to the border area.

“We are building infrastructure for future operations,” he said.

Israel is reeling after Hamas stormed the border fence under a barrage of rocket fire on Saturday morning and killed more than 900 people inside Israel.

Israel is now carrying out a massive air and artillery bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip that has so far killed at least 687 people in the coastal enclave.

Before dawn on Tuesday, the Israeli military struck what it said were Hamas targets in Gaza, especially in the Rimal neighbourhood and in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Comments

SantaC Oct 10, 2023 12:07pm
Occupation of Palestine must end!
Retired Oct 10, 2023 02:47pm
The only Muslims west cares about are the Uighurs! The rest can be bombed or killed without mercy but it's the Chinese who are the biggest murderers!!
Paksarzamin Oct 10, 2023 03:00pm
Long Live Hamas
Paksarzamin Oct 10, 2023 03:01pm
@SantaC, Palestine should be liberated from occupiers
Paksarzamin Oct 10, 2023 03:02pm
@Retired, Well said
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 10, 2023 03:58pm
They are not as bad as Uyghurs
Adnan Hassan Abbasi Oct 10, 2023 04:51pm
InshaAllah, Palistine win this war of Independence, Because they are on the righ way, Shame on Israel (The terrorist state)
TidBit Oct 10, 2023 06:00pm
.Hamas may be justified, rightful, and clean in the minds of many going to Israel and massacaring 100s of people because they are reservists. Fine. It is not Hamas' fault but Isreal's fault for provking Hamas. fine. But this is what is what is going to happen at the end because Hamas is justified in getting provoked * Absolutely no two state solution not for another 100 years * Hamas will be decimated cut down and hunted down for years. Most will die. * 1000s of Palestine lives will be lost, Palestine economy will collapse, babies, moms, doctors will die * Isreal will take more land from Palestine. Plaestine will be much smaller than before. * If there was some internal/Internaitonal support for Palestine, some have evaporated * Isreal does not care that some Muslim countries back Palestine * Isreal KSA rapraochment will go on * Isreal economy will be back on its feet in 5 years Palestine will be set back 50 years HAMAS WON THE WAR BUT LOST THE BATTLE. GREAT JOB HAMAS.
